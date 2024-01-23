GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alert against leptospirosis in Kozhikode

January 23, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has issued an alert against leptospirosis in Kozhikode as sporadic cases of the infection were reported from some parts of the district in recent days.

A release quoting the district medical officer said on Tuesday that people with symptoms such as fever, body pain, and yellow colour in urine should consult a doctor and immediately start treatment.

According to the department, two confirmed cases of the infection were reported on January 22 from areas such as Arikulam and Cheroopa. On January 21, another two cases were reported from Thamarassery and Kakkur. Six confirmed cases and one suspected case were reported on January 19 and the areas affected were Thalakkulathur, Kakkur, Kallai, Kommeri, and Peruvayal. While one suspected case was reported on January 18, three other cases were recorded on January 16.

