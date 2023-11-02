ADVERTISEMENT

Alert against leptospirosis in Kozhikode

November 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department in Kozhikode has issued an alert against leptospirosis in the district in the wake of a rise in the number of patients and deaths in October. Kallai, Beypore, and Nadakkavu are some of the places where the number of patients is high.

Those venturing out into muddy waters should take doxycycline, the preventive tablet, as they are at high risk of contracting the infection. The District Medical Officer said the tablets were available for free at all government hospitals. Those who have symptoms such as high fever, headache, severe body pain, joint pain, and redness in eyes should immediately consult a doctor.

Health officials said self-medication should be strictly avoided as proper treatment was available for leptospirosis.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US