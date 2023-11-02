HamberMenu
Alert against leptospirosis in Kozhikode

November 02, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department in Kozhikode has issued an alert against leptospirosis in the district in the wake of a rise in the number of patients and deaths in October. Kallai, Beypore, and Nadakkavu are some of the places where the number of patients is high.

Those venturing out into muddy waters should take doxycycline, the preventive tablet, as they are at high risk of contracting the infection. The District Medical Officer said the tablets were available for free at all government hospitals. Those who have symptoms such as high fever, headache, severe body pain, joint pain, and redness in eyes should immediately consult a doctor.

Health officials said self-medication should be strictly avoided as proper treatment was available for leptospirosis.

