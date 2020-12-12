Akshaya entrepreneurs to support booth surveillance

Kozhikode

12 December 2020 00:45 IST

Trained Akshaya entrepreneurs will lend a hand to the Kerala State Information Technology Mission (KSITM) to ensure live surveillance of 91 hypersensitive polling booths in Kozhikode district. The entrepreneurs will bring their own web cameras and laptops to support the IT Mission, which will set up three control rooms in the district for the monitoring process.

The control room at the Collectorate will have about 10 persons to monitor the visuals and guide election authorities. Technicians from the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) will handle the network-related jobs and the maintenance of backup data in a server in Thiruvananthapuram. The recorded webcam feed from various cameras will also be sent to the State election authorities.

Two control rooms will be arranged exclusively for the police to monitor the law and order situation. The Kozhikode City and Rural police will have one control room each at the District Police Chiefs’ office. Trial run after connecting the cameras to the control rooms will be completed on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Akshaya team will begin webcasting by covering the mock poll process. Special mobile squads of the election authority will be on the field to monitor the surveillance measures and poll-related arrangements.

C.M. Midhun Krishna, nodal officer of the webcasting initiative, said the selected entrepreneurs would be given an eligible honorarium. “Keltron will transfer the fund to the IT Mission for meeting the honorarium expenses. Last term, each such entrepreneur had been given ₹3,000,” he said.