Akshaya centres to facilitate online adalat

Kozhikode

01 January 2021 23:32 IST

First one in Kozhikode taluk on Jan. 7

Akshaya centres in Kozhikode district will lend a hand to facilitate the online adalat of the District Collector to settle various pending grievances. Complainants will have to register their names through the nearest Akshaya centres to attend the taluk-level online adalats and turn up at the allotted time to interact with the Collector through videoconferencing.

The support of Akshaya centres is sought mainly to help complainants who have limited access to various online platforms to attend the adalats. Also, the prior registration through the Akshaya centres will make it easy for the district administration to have a proper idea about the nature of complaints and offer better solutions.

The first such taluk-level adalat in 2021 will be held in Kozhikode taluk on January 7. Complaints related to treatment aid and public distribution systems will not be considered. Those who wish to take part in the online adalat will have to complete their registration within January 6.

While facilitating the registration, the Akshaya centre will also record the brief nature of the complaint. During the adalat, the complainants will be allotted an online slot. They will have to produce the relevant documentary evidence to tender the grievance. All services usually available during the face-to-face sitting will be available at the online adalats to be chaired by the District Collector. Heads of all major government departments will be available during the video-conferencing to meet the complainants, they said.

They also said the status of complaints considered at the taluk-level adalat will be monitored by a separate team of officials for proper follow-up. In case of any failure in redressing the issues, the complainants concerned will be given opportunity at the district-level adalats, they said.