January 20, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Kozhikode

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran will hoist the national flag and address the district-level Republic Day celebrations at Vikram Maidan here on January 26. The ceremonial parade as part of the event will draw the participation of 29 platoons comprising the police, Excise, NCC, and student police cadets. The final rehearsal will be held at the venue on January 24, a press release said.