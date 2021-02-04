Aishwarya Kerala Yatra enters Kozhikode district

It will culminate with a rally on Kozhikode beach on Thursday

The ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yatra’ led by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala entered Kozhikode district on Wednesday.

Seva Dal and White Guard volunteers accorded a reception to the yatra at Adivaram. Motorcycle-borne volunteers escorted the yatra during its journey. It touched mofussil towns, including Puthuppady, Ambayathode, Thamarassery, Omassery, and Thiruvambady.

The Yatra then proceeded from Omassery via Puthoor, Manipuram, Koduvally, and Parappanpoyil and ended with a public reception at Thamarasery.

The Congress-Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) combine has planned to make the two-day Yatra a show of strength in Kozhikode. United Democratic Front (UDF) district leaders said the Yatra would culminate with a rally on the Kozhikode beach on Thursday evening.

IUML State president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal will inaugurate the rally at 5 p.m. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran and Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor, K. Muraleedharan, M.K. Raghavan, P.J. Joseph, and M.K. Muneer will speak on the occasion.

On Thursday morning, the Yatra will tour Perambra, Nadapuram and Kuttiyadi Assembly segments. It will be given a reception at Vadakara, Payyoli, and Koyilandy before it proceeds to the city in the afternoon.

Activists from the Assembly segments of Balussery, Elathur, Kunnamangalam, Kozhikode South, Kozhikode North, and Beypore will join the Yatra.

The event in Kozhikode, Congress leaders said, was aimed at galvanising the grassroots-level workers of the party ahead of the Assembly polls. The party has had no legislator in Kozhikode district for the last three terms.

The Congress will organise campaigns highlighting the communal politics of the CPI(M) and the misrule of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, organising committee chairman K. Balanarayanan and general convener M.A. Razak said.

They added that the UDF would come up with an alternative development agenda for the State. Its election manifesto will be prepared based on suggestions solicited from people during the Yatra.