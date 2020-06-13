Airport staff among 12 new COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

13 June 2020 19:01 IST

89 active cases in district

An official at the Calicut International Airport and a health worker were among the 12 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Saturday. Two others were cured of the infection too.

According to a release by District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the official is a 26-year-old native of Kuthiravattom. It is learnt that a number of senior officials at the airport, including its director, have been asked to go on quarantine as the patients is believed to have interacted with them. The health worker is a 26-year-old man from Kakkodi, who was working in Malappuram. Both are right now at the Government Medical College, Manjeri, Malappuram.

Among the other patients, three had returned from Kuwait, two from Dubai, and one each from Russia, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to 89. Apart from this, one person from Kannur is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. One each from Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kannur are at the first-line treatment centre at the Lakshadweep Guest House. Those cured of the infection, a 55-year-old person from Omassery and a 42-year-old person from Atholy, were at the first-line treatment centre.

The number of people under observation rose to 11,365, of whom 3,703 are expatriates.