Kozhikode

Air quality monitoringstation in Kannur

Minister for Ports Ramachandran Kadannappally has said that pollution is one of the major problems confronting the world today and it is due to a modern lifestyle.

He was speaking at the inauguration of a Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station set up near the District Planning Committee office here on Friday by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board.

