Kozhikode

Air India flight suffers tail-tip damage

more-in

Damage noticed before take-off

An Air India flight from Dammam suffered a tail-tip after landing at the Calicut international airport on Monday morning.

Airport director K. Srinivasa Rao said the minor damage was noticed only when the aircraft, Air India Express IX 382, was examined before take-off on its return flight. All 180 passengers on board were safe.

Tail tipping occurs when the weight at the back of the aircraft is more than at the nose. This can cause the plane to tilt backwards with the tail touching the ground and the front rising up into the air.

Jan 12, 2020

