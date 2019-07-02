Air India flight suffers tail-tip damage

An Air India flight from Dammam suffered a tail-tip after landing at the Calicut international airport on Monday morning.
Airport director K. Srinivasa Rao said the minor damage was noticed only when the aircraft, Air India Express IX 382, was examined before take-off on its return flight. All 180 passengers on board were safe.
Tail tipping occurs when the weight at the back of the aircraft is more than at the nose. This can cause the plane to tilt backwards with the tail touching the ground and the front rising up into the air.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor