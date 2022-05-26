Air India Express cabin crew member has links with gold smuggling syndicate

Navneet Singh was arrested on charge of attempting to smuggle gold worth ₹64 lakh through the Calicut airport

Navneet Singh was arrested on charge of attempting to smuggle gold worth ₹64 lakh through the Calicut airport

Air India Express cabin crew member Navneet Singh who was arrested on the charge of attempting to smuggle gold through the Calicut International Airport on Wednesday, is part of a smuggling syndicate operating in north Kerala, officials said here on Thursday

The Customs department probing that case appeared to have stumbled upon evidence of his dealings with the smuggling racket. His past travel documents, phone call records, and bank account details revealed that he had been colluding with gold smugglers for quite some time, besides receiving ₹1 lakh for a single consignment, they informed.

According to officials, Singh confessed to have smuggled gold at least seven times. On Wednesday, the Customs Air Intelligence Unit arrested him on the charge of attempting to smuggle 1.4 kg gold in compound form by concealing it in his shoes. He is a member of the cabin crew of Air India Express IX 356 which arrived from Dubai.

Officials said Navneet, 28, from Azadpur, Delhi, was also in possession of a smartphone provided by the smuggling syndicate for networking. The device will be sent to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing for retrieving erased data, including call history and WhatApp chats, they added.

Customs sleuths also carried out a search at his rented house near the airport as well as his hotel room. Navneet was preparing for a transfer to Delhi, officials said.

He was nabbed on a tip-off from intelligence agencies. He was charged under Sections 77 and 135 of the Customs Act and produced in the Manjeri Chief Magistrate Court and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.