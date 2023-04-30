Aim for a corruption-free State, says Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

April 30, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged government officials and people’s representatives in the State to remember that every file they handle is directly related to someone’s life.

Opening ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum,’ State-wide taluk-level adalats in Kozhikode on Sunday, he called upon public servants to be in close contact with the common people and resolve their issues as much as possible. “Kerala has the distinction of being the State where corruption is the lowest in the country. But, our aim is to be the State sans corruption,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that most services in the State will soon be available online. So far, around 900 services have become online. There will be an effort to enhance computer literacy in the State, especially among older people, so that they could also avail these services themselves.

“People don’t come to offices begging for services. It is their right and officials should be aware of it,” he added.

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, in his presidential address said that the severe poverty alleviation programme, the water metro, and the digital science park implemented in the State are models for the whole country.

The adalats are being held in 78 taluks across the State in May and June as part of the second anniversary celebrations of the present LDF government. A team of four ministers will attend each of the adalats, alongside other people’s representatives and officials to resolve the complaints of the public instantaneously with the combined effort of relevant departments.

The Chief Minister said that the necessity of a State-level adalat for cases that could not be resolved within districts may be considered if necessary. The public have been filing complaints on various topics over the last few weeks to be considered in the adalat. So far, around 40-thousand complaints have been received across the State, of which more than 10 thousand are in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Minister for Forest and Wildlife A.K. Saseendran; Minister for Ports and Museums, Ahammad Devarkovil; Elamaram Kareem, MP, MLAs P.T.A. Rahim, T.P. Ramakrishnan, Thottathil Raveendran, K.P. Kunjammad, E.K. Vijayan, K.M. Sachindev, Linto Joseph, Mayor Beena Philip and district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi were present on the occasion.