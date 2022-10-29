AIIMS project: small landholders at Kinalur seek special package

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 29, 2022 19:53 IST

Many local residents who own five to ten cents at Kinalur in Kozhikode have sought a special compensation package as they will lose their only property and source of livelihood when it will be acquired for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Their concerns were raised at a public hearing held there on Saturday. It follows a social impact study published earlier. Property belonging to 185 people will have to be acquired. As many as 88 houses will be completely brought down. The residents pointed out that they had been staying there for generations. Though they were willing to hand over land for AIIMS, they found it difficult to buy the same extent of land within a radius of 15 km because the prices had shot up. This was the backdrop for the demand for a special package for small landholders. However, sources said there was some confusion over it as the package would have to be uniform for all landholders, both big and small.

Another concern was related to the pollution of Kattadi river, a tributory of Korappuzha, that flows through the area. The residents said sewage and other waste to be discharged from the healthcare facility might pollute their only source of clean water. Some others sought jobs as their source of livelihood would be lost with the land acquisition. The demarcation of the boundary of the project area will be done in November. Government officials, local body representatives, and Health department officials were present.

The social impact study was conducted in Kinalur and Kanthalad villages of Thamarassery taluk where 40.68 hectares, including those under the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and belonging to private persons, will have to be acquired for the project. Areas such as Kattadi, Ezhukandi, Koyalattumukku, Kurumboyil, Chathanveedu, and Payattukala will be affected.

The State government has promised 200 acres for the project. Considering the future development, another 50 acres will also be acquired. Of these, the KSIDC owned 153 acres of land, which was handed over to the Department of Health recently.

