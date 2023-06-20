AIIMS for Kinalur: gazette notification issued to acquire private land

June 20, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Revenue department has issued a gazette notification to acquire 40.68 hectares (around 100 acres) of private land in Kinalur and Kanthalad villages of Thamarassery taluk in Kozhikode district to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) there.

The State government is readying 250 acres of land for the project. The remaining 150 acres, which was under the Industries department, have already been handed over to the Health department. The extraordinary gazette notification for acquiring private land was issued on June 17. Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), Kozhikode, has been appointed administrator for rehabilitation and resettlement.

The notification is under provisions of Section 11(1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. This follows a social impact assessment study held in the area last year. All those interested in the said land are required to lodge objections, if any, related to updated land records or land title before the Tehsildar (Land Acquisition) within 15 days of the publishing of the notification.

Compensation

All the 197 landowners have expressed their willingness to hand over their property if they are given fair compensation. The social impact study had pointed out that 94 houses, 10 commercial or livelihood structures, one temple land, one madrasa hall belonging to a mosque, two ‘gulikan thara’ belonging to two households, one family health centre, and one ration shop would have to be demolished. A total of 114 drinking water sources, two streams, and the Kattadi river too would be affected. As many as 933 people from 193 families would be impacted by land acquisition. Twenty-eight families would directly or indirectly lose their livelihood, the study said.