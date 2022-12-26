AIIMS at Kinalur: government notification for land acquisition soon

December 26, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

A government notification to acquire land for the proposed All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinalur near Balussery in Kozhikode district is expected soon.

This follows the recent visit of an expert team consisting of Revenue officials, social scientists, and the Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, to Kinalur and Kanthalad villages where 40.6 hectares will have to be acquired from private persons for the project.

According to official sources, the expert committee has prepared a draft report, which will be modified after incorporating suggestions from the members and finalised. Once the government approves the final report of the committee, the notification for land acquisition will be issued. A field survey in the affected areas is already on. Over 100 hectares will be required to set up the institution. The rest of the land required has been taken over from the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation and handed over to the Health department.

The final social impact assessment study on the project was submitted to the Kozhikode District Collector on November 8. The study had pointed out that 94 houses, 10 commercial/livelihood structures, one temple land, one madrasa hall belonging to a mosque, two ‘gulikan thara’ belonging to two households, one family health centre, and one ration shop would have to be demolished. A total of 114 drinking water sources, two streams, and the Kattadi river too will be affected.

As many as 933 people from 193 families will be impacted by land acquisition. Twenty-eight families will directly or indirectly lose their livelihood. The study was done by the department of Social Work, Don Bosco Arts and Science College, Angadikadavu, Kannur.

The families have sought fair compensation or a special package before their land is acquired for the project, considering their loss of income and livelihood. They also sought reservation in jobs.