AIDWA conference to retrospect on its activities

Stage has been set for the State conference of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) in Kozhikode beginning on Thursday even as the organisation affiliated to the CPI(M) is battling to find its space among middle-class women post-Sabarimala verdict.

The four-day meet organised ahead of the 12th national conference to be held in Mumbai in December will deliberate on various issues, including gender discrimination faced by women, besides reviewing its performance in the last three years.

The conference will discuss the popularity of the organisation among the working class and the unorganised sector. Also, economic slowdown, rising unemployment, crimes against women, and socially relevant issues will be debated. AIDWA has 26,168 units with a membership of 52,79,547 in the State.

Around 570 delegates will participate in the conference, AIDWA State secretary P. Sathidevi said.

The meet will officially commence with rallies and torch-lit processions on Thursday.

CPI(M) polit bureau member Brinda Karat will inaugurate the delegates’ meeting at Tagore Centenary Hall at 11 a.m. on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan will open a public meeting on Kozhikode beach at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Nearly 75,000 women are expected to participate in the rally, according to the organisers.

AIDWA national general secretary Mariam Dhawale and president Malini Bhattacharya and Minister for Health and Social Welfare K.K. Shylaja will attend.