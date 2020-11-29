AIDS Day: 27 students to get aid

Efforts to support children of HIV+ parents is in its sixth year and 27 students are to benefit from the scheme this year.

‘Ee Punchiri Mayathirikkatte’ is a project of the National AIDS Patients’ Protection Council and the District AIDS Control Unit to support such children below 18 years of age, especially from financially backward families, who, though not infected, have to bear with the social stigma associated with AIDS.

The project, started in 2014 by a few like-minded individuals in Kozhikode, has so far sponsored the education of 25 students. Each of them get a ₹1,000-scholarship per month, sponsored by several philanthropic agencies. This year, the scholarship distribution is being held at St. Xavier’s College in the city on Monday, by District TB and AIDS control officer P.P. Pramod Kumar, in connection with the World AIDS Day on December 1. Manager of the College Vincent Arakkal will preside over the event.

Principal of the College Varghese Mathew is one of the founders of the council that encourages individuals to sponsor the children.