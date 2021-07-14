Aid to be distributed to differently abled

Minister R. Bindu to inaugurate the State-level initiative in Kozhikode

The Kerala State Handicapped Persons Welfare Corporation is distributing equipment to differently abled people across the State from Friday. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu will inaugurate the initiative in Kozhikode on Thursday at an event to be held at the collectorate 10 a.m.

Equipment is distributed under the corporation’s Subhayatra project to ensure freedom of movement for differently abled people, while digital hearing aids are being supplied to hearing impaired persons under the programme named Shravan.

Under the Kazhcha programme, smart phones are distributed among visually impaired people, and they are trained in using them as well. Besides, assistance worth ₹20,000 is distributed under the Hasthadanam project for children of the age group of 12 to 18 with serious disabilities.

Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will preside over the function on Friday in which Mayor Beena Philip and district panchayat vice president M.P. Sivanandan will be the guests of honour. District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy will deliver the keynote address.