AICRPS for release of 4 spice varieties

2 turmeric , a ginger and fenugreek

The national workshop of the All India Coordinated Research Project on Spices (AICRPS), which concluded on Wednesday, identified four new spice varieties for release based on the proposals of scientists working on the projects.

This was decided after reviewing the performance of the varieties across different agro-climatic zones in the country. These are two turmeric varieties and one ginger and fenugreek.

The product quality, performance of the variety during the test across multi locations, and the presence of spice oils were taken into account, a release here said.

The new variety of ginger (Acc.247) proposed by D. Prasath from the ICAR- Indian Institute of Spices Research, Kozhikode, has been identified for release in Kerala, Karnataka, Orissa, and West Bengal. The variety, according to experts, is bold and plummy and suitable as vegetable type ginger.

The turmeric varieties identified for release include LTS-2 proposed by the YSR Horticultural University Centre, Guntur, and Rajendra Haldi 1 proposed by Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University, Dholi, and HM 257 variety of fenugreek presented by the Hisar Centre in Haryana.

N. Krishnakumar, Chairman, Research Advisory Committee of ICAR-IISR, Santhosh J. Eapen, project coordinator and Director of ICAR-IISR, Gopal Lal (Director, ICAR- National Research Centre on Seed Spices), and others were present.