AI, Emirates yet to operate large flights

The delay on the part of Air India and Dubai-based Emirates to resume the operation of wide- bodied aircraft from Calicut International Airport has raised concern about the hardships faced by passengers in Malabar. Both the airline companies have not begun any activities though they had secured the No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) several months ago.

Air India has planned to operate a wide-bodied flight to Jeddah while Emirates will operate non- stops flights to Dubai. However, the airlines have not informed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) about the relaunching of their flights before the winter schedule that will be notified next week.

The operation of wide-bodied aircraft was banned at the airport from May 2015 in the wake of the court of inquiry report on the Air India Express Boeing 737 crash in Mangaluru in May 2010. At present, Saudia (Saudi Arabian Airlines) is operating wide-bodied aircraft from Calicut after it secured the NOC in last December for three years.

Emirates plans to operate Boeing 777-200 Extended Range, Boeing 777-200 Long Range and Boeing 777-300 Extended Range while Air India secured approval for flying Boeing 777-200 Extended Range, Boeing 777-200 Longer Range, Airbus 330-300, Airbus 330-300R, Boeing 777-300 Extended Range and Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner.

“The Centre should step in to sort out the issue as the delay has been caused following a dispute over additional seats,” said C.E. Chakkunny, president of the Malabar Development Council.

He urged the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to adhere to air transport agreements allowing additional flights for Emirates to operate from Calicut airport. Air passengers from north Kerala, especially Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad, have to depend on other connection flights or other airports on account of lack of seats on flights from Calicut.

Air India and Emirates are operating wide-bodied flights from Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram airports now, Mr. Chakkunny said.