AI camera row: Chennithala questions CM’s silence

May 11, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Kozhikode

Former Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has questioned Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s silence on corruption allegations over the installation of AI-enabled surveillance cameras for the Safe Kerala project.

He told the media on Thursday that the government was found to have deployed SRIT India Private Ltd., the Bengaluru-based company involved in the project, to respond to the allegations. The company also threatened to seek legal recourse against the allegations. Mr. Chennithala claimed that both the government and public sector company Keltron could not defend the dubious deals exposed by him and V.D. Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition.

“We haven’t raised any allegations without proper documents as evidence. But the Chief Minister has not yet responded with facts. At an event at Onchiyam in Kozhikode, he accused me of creating a smokescreen over the issue. I reiterate that the main beneficiary of the corrupt deal is Presadio Technologies Private Ltd. [which bagged a sub-contract for the project], and it has links with Mr. Vijayan,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chennithala claimed that SRIT’s argument that it had participated in a public competitive bidding to get the contract for the project was false. The Congress leader said SRIT had previous business deals with the other companies that participated in the tender process. It would amount to bid rigging, an illegal act as per the Competition Commission of India.

Mr. Chennithala also alleged that the State Cabinet was also at fault as it had approved such a faulty deal. Demanding a judicial probe into the episode, he said the United Democratic Front would lay siege to the State Secretariat on May 20 as a mark of protest against the government.

ADVERTISEMENT