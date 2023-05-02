AI camera installation: CM running away from graft allegations, says Satheesan

May 02, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of running away from the corruption allegations raised by him and Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, related to the installation of artificial intelligence (AI) cameras for the Safe Kerala project of the government.

He told the media here on Monday that the Congress and its allies were thinking of exploring legal options to bring the culprits to book. Mr. Satheesan claimed that the sub-contracts for the works granted to SRIT India Private Ltd., and Ashoka Buildcon Ltd., the companies that came first and second, respectively, in the tender process to install the cameras, and Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, had been given to Presidio, a digital service and solutions provider.

He alleged that all the government works, orders to purchase equipment and other things, and the commission for these deals were reaching the doorstep of this company. “We are yet to get a clear answer how the Chief Minister is linked to it,” Mr. Satheesan said, releasing documents to prove his case. The Congress leader alleged that many such deals had been struck during the first tenure of the Left Democratic Front government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Satheesan claimed that three companies that had participated in the tender process for installing the cameras were unqualified. After the tender was awarded to SRIT India Private Ltd., a consortium was formed along with the two others. SRIT Private Ltd. first formed a consortium along with Presidio and Al-Hind Group. “The Chief Minister should clarify if any foreign businessmen had participated in the meeting to set up the consortium,” the leader of the Opposition said.

Lamenting that there was no system in the State to control corruption, Mr. Satheesan said the Lok Ayukta was weakened to facilitate such deals. “A much bigger scam is related to the implementation of the Kerala Fibre Optic Network (K-FON) project. Same companies are involved in it. We will release the documents soon,” he said.

The United Democratic Front would stage a protest encircling the State secretariat later this month to coincide with the second anniversary of the government. A meeting of senior-Congress leaders would be held on May 9 and 10, Mr. Satheesan added.