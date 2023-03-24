ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmed Punnakal elected UDF Kozhikode district convenor

March 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau

Ahmed Punnakal

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) district vice president Ahmed Punnakal has been elected the new Kozhikode district convenor of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

The election was necessitated after previous UDF convenor M.A. Razak took on the role of IUML district president. Mr. Punnakal, who hails from Nadapuram, has a strong political background, having previously held various positions such as chairman of the UDF’s Nadapuram constituency, president of Chekkiad grama panchayat (1988-1995), member of the Kozhikode district panchayat (1995-2000), and Opposition leader. He was also a District Planning Committee member from 2015 to 2020.

