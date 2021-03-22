Ahead of polls, steps to be taken to prevent COVID spread in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

22 March 2021 00:23 IST

241 new cases and 350 recoveries in district

The Kozhikode district administration on Sunday said it would take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the Assembly elections even as 241 more tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 here.

Sectoral magistrates have been asked to take action against violation of pandemic protocol during public events such as election meetings, campaign conferences, and weddings. Secretaries of grama panchayats should disclose details of public events and weddings in grama panchayats to the sectoral magistrates. The District Collector will take direct action against those who disrupt the work of sectoral magistrates who have the powers of executive magistrates.

Earlier, the district administration had said that the number of COVID tests would be increased in view of the steady rate of daily test positivity rate (TPR) from the district and the apparent reluctance on the part of people to undergo tests. The administration believes that COVID cases might see a surge after the elections. Mobile testing units would cover various institutions and offices from March 22 to 27.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the fresh cases on Sunday, 229 were locally acquired infections and the source of 12 others was not known. Kozhikode Corporation reported 72 cases of local transmission, Koyilandy 14, and Moodadi eight. As many as 4,436 samples were tested and the daily TPR was 5.43%. A total of 350 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload dropped to 3,018.