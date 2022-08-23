Ahead of Onam, Food Safety dept. to step up surveillance in Kozhikode

ADVERTISEMENT

With Onam just two weeks away, the sale of popular food items such as payasams and banana chips are expected to pick up pace soon.

The Food Safety department in Kozhikode is planning to launch a drive to check if the raw materials used for their preparation are hygienic, and sellers are complying with guidelines.

Four or five special squads, each with two members, are being formed in 13 circles under the Kozhikode office to fan out across the district. K.K. Anilan, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety, told The Hindu on Tuesday that there was a chance of adulterated stuff being brought from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh during the festive season. It has been reported that adulterated coconut oil and milk are being brought in large quantities.



Often fake brands with names similar to those of official brands such as ‘Kera’ are being sold in the market, and are available at cheaper rates.

“Milk, jaggery, coconut oil, ghee, rice, vegetables, and fruits will be on the radar. Those who sell payasam through make-shift stalls too will come under the scanner,” he said.

The inspections are expected to be launched on August 29, which will go on for around two weeks. Bakeries, restaurants, and markets will be checked. Officials will check if sellers have valid licence and registration and food items are properly packed and labelled. Action will be initiated against any violation of the Food Safety Act.

Officials said samples would be collected if food adulteration was suspected and sent to regional analytical labs for detailed tests. “If adulteration is confirmed, offenders will have to either pay fine, or face criminal case,” said an official.