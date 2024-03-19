Ahead of LS polls, Kozhikode Collector warns of strict action against those spreading fake news

March 19, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Kozhikode

A Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has started functioning at the Kozhikode Collectorate to monitor activities on social media, maintain vigil against fake or defaming news and paid news. District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh told reporters here on Tuesday that strict action would be taken against those who spread fake news. The public can inform the authorities if they notice fake news, on the toll-free number 1950 set up by the election commission.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena said that the social media cell of the Kozhikode city police was also monitoring the situation. The cell could be contacted on 9497942711, he added.

The toll-free number can be used to report violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) as well, apart from the cVIGIL mobile application. Three flying squads per Assembly constituency and defacement squads have been launched in the district to check violation of the MCC. “Action on complaints received on the cVigil app will be considered within 100 minutes,” the Collector said.

A squad to monitor election expenses has also been formed and political parties have been briefed on the expenditure limit. A unit of the Central Reserve Police Force will be in the city on Wednesday, while another has already reached the Kozhikode Rural division. The unit will conduct a route march in the city soon. The police plan to set up 9 check-posts in the city and district borders, mostly on the Malappuram border, the police chief said.

There are around 25 lakh voters in Kozhikode district including regions that come under Vadakara and Wayanad constituencies. The final numbers will be announced after the list is updated by the beginning of April. “Electoral enrollment will be open till March 25 while any deletion from the current voters list is not possible any more”, the Collector said.

One of the biggest attractions in this Lok Sabha election is the ‘Vote from home’ facility being set up for the differently abled and senior citizens above 85 years of age. “There are over 35,000 differently abled people and around 20,000 people above the age of 85 in the district. The 12D forms, that facilitate voting from home for them, are being distributed through the booth level officers,” Mr. Singh said.

There are 2,230 polling stations in the district. Besides, there are auxiliary polling stations, being set up in polling stations that have more than 1,500 voters. The Collector said that around 25-30% polling stations were expected to have more than 1,500 voters.

