Ahammad Devarkovil flags off international container shipping service from Beypore port

Talks on about possibility of starting passenger ship services to international destinations, says Ports Minister

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil on Friday flagged off the first international container shipping service under the Union government’s Sagarmala project from the Beypore port. The newly created port code, INBYP01, was used for loading cargo to be delivered at the Jebel Ali port, Dubai.

At the inaugural event, Mr. Devarkovil said all efforts were in place to promote international cargo shipping services from Beypore, besides the recently launched short sea container delivery services. “Discussions are going on about the possibility of starting passenger ship services as well to various international destinations. Our aim is to develop Beypore into an international destination,” he said.

“Kozhikode has immense possibilities to explore the export of various native products. All the facilities which were earlier sought by merchants and exporters’ fraternity have been arranged here to facilitate it in the best way,” said the Minister. He pointed out that the paper work related to boosting international cargo movement was progressing.

Port officials said the containers loaded to Motor Vessel Chowgule-8 carried products from Kozhikodens Agro Foods and Exporters. Henceforth, exporters in Kozhikode would be able to enjoy weekly services to permitted destinations. The footwear industry would be one of the key sectors expected to benefit from the international container service, they added.

Chief Executive Officer of Kerala Maritime Board T.P. Salim Kumar chaired the flagging-off ceremony. Along with Port officials, the representatives of various chambers of commerce and traders’ forums were present at the event.