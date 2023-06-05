Agronomist rejoices over 8th invitation from premier international journal

June 05, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Kozhikode

Kozhikode-based agricultural scientist Kodoth Prabhakaran Nair is rejoicing over an invitation from the premier publication ‘Advances in Agronomy’ for the 8th time.

While the invitation is an honour to the greatest agricultural scientists in the world, there are very few who have received it more than once or twice. “My receiving the invitation for the eighth time is kind of a world record,” said the jubilant scientist Mr. Nair.

‘Advances in Agronomy’, published from Delaware, USA, is currently chaired by soil scientist Donald Sparks. Mr. Nair had received invitations earlier to write specifically about ‘The nutrient buffer power concept’, for which he was nominated for the ‘Alternative Nobel Prize’ by the Royal Swedish Academy. “It is a revolutionary soil management concept at a time when farming is highly chemical-centric,” Mr. Nair explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this time, he has been asked to write a chapter on ‘Which is a better choice for the 21st century, extractive farming or biofarming? The role of microbial fertilisation’. The work will be published in Volume 184 of ‘Advance in Agronomy’ to be published in 2024.

Being an author of several world-renowned books on different aspects of agricultural science, including a few for the ‘Springer Climate Series’, his book ‘Combating Global Warming- The Role of Crop Wild Relatives for Food Security’ was released by Antonio Guterres, the Secretary General of the United Nations in New York in connection with the Global Climate Action Summit in 2015.

Mr. Nair also holds the credit for the first electronic book on agriculture in 2012, which deals with the 10 most important tree crops of the developing world.

His autobiography, ‘The Living Soil: A Lifetime Journey in Understanding it for human sustenance’, is being published by Springer internationally.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.