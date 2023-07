July 02, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Meppayur grama panchayat in association with the local Krishi Bhavan will organise an agriculture machinery expo at the panchayat hall on July 5. Farmers will be offered subsidised rates to purchase the machines of their choice at the expo. Interested participants can register till July 4. For more details, contact: 7907737110.

