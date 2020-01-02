Agriculture has become unviable: CPI(M)

The Narendra Modi Government which came to power with promises to double the income of farmers has done nothing for them and with wrong policies it has made agriculture an unviable venture, S. Ramachandran Pillai, CPI(M) Polit Bureau member, has said.

Inaugurating the national conference of the All India Agricultural Workers Union here on Wednesday, he said the agriculture sector is facing serious problems and every day a farmer is forced to commit suicide.

“To double the income, it was necessary to increase the production and remunerative price for the crops; but the Government has done nothing,” he said. The wrong policies adopted by the Government have increased the input cost for agriculture and there is no proportionate growth in the prices of the crop. This is a reason why peasants are forced to sell their land, cattle and implements and failed to pay back the loans, he observed.

He further noted that the Indian economy is in unprecedented slow down leading a serious recession. All the economic indicators confirm this serious recession phase in India, but the Government at present is manipulating statistics, Mr. Ramachandran Pillai alleged.

“Despite the manipulation of statistics, the GDP is the lowest in the past 15 years, unemployment is at the highest level in the past 45 years, family consumption expenditure has come down to the lowest level during the past 40 years and the non-performing assets of the bank arer at the highest record level,” he claimed.

Taking a dig at Governors, Mr. Ramachandran Pillai said they had become instruments of the ruling party at the Centre and their political masters. Citing the incidents that took place during the Indian History Congress at Kannur recently, he appealed to the Kerala Governor to close and not to extend the controversy, as it was not good for all.