ADVERTISEMENT

Agri-farm tourism project to boost farming sector

July 09, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The project aims to attract tourists to farms and experience farm life in person

The Hindu Bureau

The agri-farm tourism project that is to be launched on a pilot basis in five grama panchayats under Koduvally block panchayat, is expected to bring about a considerable change in revenue for the struggling farmers of upland regions of Kozhikode district.

The project, to be inaugurated at Poovaranthodu in Koodaranhi Grama Panchayat on Monday by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, is a joint venture of the three-tier panchayats and is being implemented in Kodenchery, Puthuppadi, Omasseri and Thiruvambadi grama panchayats besides Koodaranhi.

“The department of Agriculture is joining hands with the Tourism department with an aim to generate additional income for farmers,” said Muhammed P.M., Agriculture Officer of Koodaranhi, who is one of the coordinators of the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The upland panchayats are already tourism hotspots with their lush greenery and waterfalls. The agri-tourism project intends to attract these tourists to farms and experience the farm life in person.

So far, several farmers in this region have been carrying out similar programmes. Through agro-farm tourism units, more farmers will be attracted to the project and will work in clusters.

The project is expected to be a shot in the arm for the farming sector that has been adversely affected by crop loss and wildlife attacks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US