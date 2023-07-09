Agri-farm tourism project to boost farming sector

July 09, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

The agri-farm tourism project that is to be launched on a pilot basis in five grama panchayats under Koduvally block panchayat, is expected to bring about a considerable change in revenue for the struggling farmers of upland regions of Kozhikode district.

The project, to be inaugurated at Poovaranthodu in Koodaranhi Grama Panchayat on Monday by Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, is a joint venture of the three-tier panchayats and is being implemented in Kodenchery, Puthuppadi, Omasseri and Thiruvambadi grama panchayats besides Koodaranhi.

“The department of Agriculture is joining hands with the Tourism department with an aim to generate additional income for farmers,” said Muhammed P.M., Agriculture Officer of Koodaranhi, who is one of the coordinators of the project.

The upland panchayats are already tourism hotspots with their lush greenery and waterfalls. The agri-tourism project intends to attract these tourists to farms and experience the farm life in person.

So far, several farmers in this region have been carrying out similar programmes. Through agro-farm tourism units, more farmers will be attracted to the project and will work in clusters.

The project is expected to be a shot in the arm for the farming sector that has been adversely affected by crop loss and wildlife attacks.