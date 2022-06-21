Agnipath protests: RPF conducts flag march at Kozhikode Railway Station

Inspection carried out with the support of dog squad

An RPF dog squad carrying out inspections at the Kozhikode Railway Station as part of the security measures taken in connection with the Bharat Bandh over Agnipath scheme on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Strengthening security measures at railway stations in the wake of the rising protests against the Agnipath scheme, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Monday conducted a flag march at the Kozhikode railway station.

RPF Assistant Security Commissioner Sanjay Panicker led the march and a public awareness campaign against unlawful demonstrations in the area. RPF Inspectors, Sub Inspectors and Additional Sub Inspectors took part in the march which was held following the directive of DRPF Divisional Security Commissioner Jithin B. Raj.

Apart from the usual inspections in trains, a detailed safety check was also carried out on the platforms and tracks with the support of a dog squad. Baggage of passengers and parcels packed for despatch by train were screened during the drive.

“We also carried out public announcements explaining the stringent actions taken against those who obstruct train services or vandalise railway properties. It was mainly aimed at the protesters against the new Tour-of-Duty scheme announced by the Central government,” said a senior RPF officer. He also said flag marches were organised in other parts of the State as well for improving public awareness.

The RPF officer also said the security forces in Kerala were getting very good cooperation on the part of the public to maintain law and order in railway stations. “We also want them to be alert against the misleading social media messages that may call for unwanted flash protests ignoring safety measures at railway stations,” he added.