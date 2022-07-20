Agnipath protesters prepare to attend recruitment rally in Kozhikode

No question of backing out from attending the selection drive, they say

A majority of Army job aspirants from north Kerala districts who recently took part in a massive protest urging the Centre to conduct the pending Common Entrance Examinations (CEE) rather than going for the Agnipath scheme are likely to take part in the upcoming 20-day Agnipath recruitment rally in Kozhikode from October 1.

Though a court verdict is expected on a writ petition challenging the scheme, a few youngsters who were in the forefront of the protest in Kozhikode have made it clear that they will not back out from attending the selection drive if it happens as scheduled. “Working with the armed forces is a long-cherished dream for all of us. For many of us, it may be the last chance considering the age factor,” they said.

“The age limit fixed for recruitment now is 21, and many are unable to apply. In my case, I will not be able to apply for the Navy or Air Force with the strictly defined age criteria. The only option left for me is to try for a job in the Indian Army,” said a young graduate from Kannur who was in Kozhikode during the mass protest which was attended by around 500 youths. According to him, several aspirants have similar issues, but there is no way out in the current situation.

Many of the youngsters who are preparing to attend the Agnipath rally are those who are waiting to take the CEE after clearing physical and medical tests for Army recruitment. They feel that waiting for CEE alone, which has been pending for years, will in no way help them find a secure job with the armed forces. They also hope that the performance-based promotions may help at least a few to secure better placement in the long run.

“Earlier, there were recruitment rallies for the Territorial Army. With temporary schemes like Agnipath, chances are less to resume it. For many Army job aspirants, recruitment to the Territorial Army was a huge opportunity to accomplish their dream with some reasonable age relaxations and better perks,” said a 20-year-old Army job aspirant from Kozhikode. According to him, many are continuing their wait for a favourable order from the Supreme Court to review the Agnipath scheme and resume recruitments the traditional way by ensuring job security.