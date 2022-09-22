Agitation over rusticated student’s death: police protection strengthened around NIT-C campus

Students’ organisations hold NIT-C management responsible for the student’s untimely death

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
September 22, 2022 18:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police protection was strengthened around the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT-C) campus on Thursday subsequent to a series of agitations launched by various student organisations against a professor after his name was found mentioned in a note by a rusticated former student who allegedly ended his life on Tuesday while pursuing the Bachelor of Design course at Lovely Professional University, Punjab.

It was a group of Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who began agitation in front of the institute on Wednesday night after the Phagwara police from Punjab booked the professor, who is also the director of the institute, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. The protesters who sought action against him also locked horns with the police while taking out a march to the campus and attempted to cross barricades at the entrance.

“The activists who tried to attack the police covered the NIT-C’s board with a banner seeking justice for the student. Some SFI leaders also threatened to manhandle the professor involved in the controversy,” said a police officer who was present at the spot on Wednesday night. He added that tension prevailed in the area as students continued their sit-in for hours.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday evening, a group of Muslim Students Federation activists also took out a march to the NIT-C holding the management accountable for the untimely death of the 21-year-old student. They claimed that student who belonged to a financially backward family in Cherthala had taken the extreme step due to the mental agony and isolation he faced on the NIT-C campus.

Meanwhile, the NIT-C authorities who dismissed the allegations clarified that the student who took admission for the B-Tech (computer science) course in 2018 had not passed in two first-year subjects even after four years of study. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“Similarly, eight subjects from the second year were also pending along with the entire third and fourth year subjects. As per the B.Tech regulations of the institute, he was ineligible to complete the course within the maximum duration of six years,” they said in an official communication here on Wednesday.  

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies may seek help and counselling support by contacting any of the following numbers of Thanal, a centre for befriending persons instituted by the Indian Medical Association, Kozhikode. Phone: 04952-760000. WhatsApp: 7902281306.) 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
unrest, conflicts and war

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app