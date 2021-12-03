After about two years, curtains go up again in Kozhikode

‘Shanthanormma’, a two-day short play festival, gets under way in city

For nearly two years, Kozhikode, known for its strong theatre roots, missed the stage due to the outbreak of COVID-19. But, with ‘Shanthanormma’, a two-day short play festival, kicking off at the Town Hall here on Friday, the stage is awake once again.

“With no sponsors and means to raise funds, the theatre fraternity pitched in to bear the expenses for each of the plays. They do not get much of remuneration either,” said singer Gulab Jan, who presided over the inaugural event. He said the groups were desperate to be back on the stage at any cost and end the era of uncertainty.

The festival is being organised in memory of late theatre personality A. Shanthakumar. “Shanthan [Shanthakumar] has become the reason for the theatre scene in Kozhikode rising up post-COVID and it gives me goosebumps,” said Suveeran, filmmaker and theatre personality, who opened the session. Speaking of the experiments going on in theatre worldwide over the last two decades, he said Malayalam theatre still remained unaware of them.

The festival is being organised by Theatre Culture, a collective of theatre groups in Kozhikode, and features eight short plays. Theen Muriyile Durantham, a play by Shanthakumar, is the inaugural play, and is being presented by Reperty Theatre, Parambil. Another play, Aaro Oral, written by Shanthakumar is also part of the festival and is being presented by Theatre Lovers, under the direction of M.M. Ragesh. The other plays being staged are Chaeru by Natakam Pookkunna Kaadu, Museum of Love by Manchadikkuru, Ee Manohara Theerathu by Nadakathara, Kathi by Creative Group, Kothi by Actors Group Exploration and Award by Edakkad Theatre Collective.

The A. Shanthakumar commemoration meeting will be held on Saturday. Theatre-film personality Shaiju Anthikkad will deliver the commemoration lecture.