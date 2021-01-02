After about 10 months, SSLC, Plus Two students back to schools

Students permitted entry after being screened using thermal scanners

After a gap of about 10 months, SSLC and Plus Two classes resumed in Kozhikode district on Friday in compliance with COVID-19 protocol. Students were permitted entry on campuses after being screened using thermal scanners.

Teachers had arranged classrooms in such a way as to ensure physical distancing. All friendly gatherings were restricted. The first hour of class was mostly used to explain safety measures and guidelines to be followed while on the campus.

As part of the Education Department’s directive, classes were held in two shifts. All arrangements were made to disinfect premises and keep sufficient quantity of hand sanitisers for students’ use. Only drinking water was allowed to be brought from home to prevent the sharing of meals.

Education Department officials said block-level meetings had been held under the leadership of people’s representatives to discuss safety measures to be followed in schools. It would be reviewed further, they said.

Meanwhile, some higher secondary teachers have raised concerns about the COVID-19 guidelines issued. According to them, the directive to admit only 15 students to a class and allotting one bench to each student would not be practical in schools with limited space and facilities.

The leaders of the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers Association (AHSTA) also highlighted the safety risks involved in case of students who used public transportation. They said the safety arrangements at schools would turn meaningless if the majority of students depended on public transportation.

Sebastian John, a higher secondary school teacher and functionary of AHSTA from the city, said it would be difficult to ensure physical distancing among students and compliance with the safety protocol outside classrooms.

He said Plus Two students who turned up for classes would miss their usual online lessons on Victers channel. “As we are now focusing on revision classes in schools, the TV sessions will have to be explained again for students using various online media,” he added.