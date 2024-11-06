 />
Advisory panel to examine draft DPR for organ transplant institute in Kozhikode

Published - November 06, 2024 06:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A draft of the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplant in Kozhikode has been submitted to a project advisory panel formed by the State government for approval.

The sanction of the advisory committee, which has medical experts from across the globe as its members, is required to start the construction work. Another preliminary project report has been given to the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), with whose funding the institute will be built. The KIIFB had earlier allocated ₹558.68 crore for the project.

According to sources, once the advisory panel approves the draft DPR prepared by HLL Infratech Services Ltd. (HITES), the project consultant, tenders will be floated for the construction work. The buildings, including a research centre, are expected to be built on 25 acres near the Government Dermatology Hospital at Chevayur in the city. The authorities plan to complete the construction work in two years.

The Revenue department recently completed the land survey for demarcating the required area and a detailed sketch is in the making. It is learnt that the land will be handed over to the institute on a 30-year lease.

Meanwhile, steps are being taken to set up a temporary facility at the PMSSY block of the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. Some changes are being made there to suit the requirements of the institute. An operation theatre has been arranged. The Kerala Medical Services Corporation may be asked to buy equipment for organ transplant surgeries. The 40-bed temporary facility is expected to have an intensive care unit as well. The institute, once it begins its operations in full swing, is likely to have an administrative structure similar to that of the Regional Cancer Centre, with the Chief Minister as chairman, the Health Minister as vice chairman, and various department officials as governing council members.

