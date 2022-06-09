Advanced technology park ready for opening at Ramanattukara

June 09, 2022 20:53 IST

Job opportunities for nearly 1,000 youths expected in first phase

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the Advanced Technology Park, set up by the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA), at Ramanattukara on June 13. The ₹27-crore facility is expected to generate employment opportunities for nearly 1,000 youths in the first phase.

A 251-member organising committee led by Ramanattukara Municipal Chairperson Bushra Rafeeq is entrusted with the hosting of the inaugural event. Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will chair the programme.

The five-storey building, constructed in one of the prime locations in Kozhikode, has a total commercial space of 1.15 lakh sq ft. Situated in an 80-acre campus, the project is expected to promote both new and established ventures in various fields such as Information Technology, nanotechnology, microelectronics, and biotechnology.

The demand of small-scale industrialists to set up viable industrial parks as well on the campus is likely to be considered soon. Many entrepreneurs in the field of food-based ventures are awaiting a favourable nod from the government and Industries department for it.

According to Industries department officials, this is the third-biggest IT park in Kozhikode that was recently granted ₹222.83 crore for further development activities by the State government. It was in 2008 that the land acquisition procedures for the spacious park were launched, they said.

Ms. Rafeeq said several unemployed youths in the municipality were eagerly waiting for the opening of the new IT facility. “It is expected to start full-fledged operations after some finishing work in six months,” she said.

The project implementation had been pending for over a decade following protests by a section of landowners who sought better compensation for the acquired property. They had also moved various courts seeking a revised package, which was finally approved. A portion of the recently sanctioned fund would be used for paying the compensation claims.