Adoption of traffic junctions by traders on cards to improve mobility

May 27, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

Aimed to ensure better civic participation in improving city traffic, the police are planning to encourage the adoption of major traffic junctions in the city by traders and change such areas into model traffic zones with all possible beautification and development work.

To begin with, three junctions have already been identified in the city after holding talks with traders who are willing to cooperate with the proposal.

The main objective of the project is to create a network of local caretakers for busy junctions to support the police and implement development measures that can smoothen traffic flow. Beautification of such spots in an appealing way too is among the proposals.

A similar scheme implemented in Thrissur district will be considered as a model for the project here. One of the highlights is that it requires no big investment by the government. The development of busy junctions with better traffic alignment is also on the cards.

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta who proposed the idea after reviewing the recent traffic regulations introduced by the City traffic police in a few busy junctions said traders who cooperated with the project would be immensely benefited by it. “We are in the process of identifying more such spots and traders who are willing to support the project,” he added.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.J. Johnson, who was one of the senior officers who took part in a detailed field-level assessment of traffic issues at junctions recently, pointed out that the latest efforts by the police to make some busy traffic junctions in Kozhikode safer for the public and motorists had borne fruit. “Junctions at the Kozhikode Medical College, Ramanattukara, Feroke, and Mananchira are the best examples for such newly introduced changes after reviewing the situation as recommended by the higher officials,” he added.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena and Deputy Commissioner of Police E.K. Baiju pointed out that the police were planning to go ahead with a number of new projects, including awareness campaigns with the support of civic communities and mass media for promoting the concept of road safety. Campaigns by all organisations to promote safe driving would be encouraged in the city along with proposals for facility upgrade, they said.