Adopt a culture of positivity, says Sreedharan Pillai

January 18, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has urged socio-political, cultural, and community leaders to adopt a culture of positivity as Kerala is plunging into an abyss of negativity in all aspects.

He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of Siemens Signia hearing aids, provided free of cost to 127 children with hearing impairment at Karuna Speech and Hearing High School on Thursday.

This initiative, a project of Calicut Diocese Social Service Society (CDSSS) Jeevana, and Shanthi Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, was implemented in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Association of People with Disability (APD). Hearing aids worth Rs 48.26 lakh were given to children from families in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating communal atmosphere in Kerala, Mr Pillai said that the State should make a concerted effort to uphold India’s guiding ethos of ‘Sarva dharma sama bhava’, translated as all religions leads to the same destination. Only a human-centric approach could revive the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ promoting the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’, the Governor added.

Calicut Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal presided over the function. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip was the chief guest on the occasion.

Fr. V.C. Alfred, Director, CDSSS Jeevana; Ann Mathew, audiologist from APD; Fr. Sudeep, Resident Manager of Deepika; M.P. Suryadas, News Editor, Mathrubhumi Attakoya Pallikandi, general secretary, Indo- Arab Confederation Council, and Sr. Jemma, Chief Correspondent of Karuna Speech and Hearing School spoke.

