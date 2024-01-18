GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adopt a culture of positivity, says Sreedharan Pillai

January 18, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai draping Calicut Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal with a Ponnada during the inauguration of the distribution of Siemens Signia hearing aids at Karuna Speech and Hearing High School in Kozhikode on Thursday. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and others are seen.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai draping Calicut Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal with a Ponnada during the inauguration of the distribution of Siemens Signia hearing aids at Karuna Speech and Hearing High School in Kozhikode on Thursday. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip and others are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai has urged socio-political, cultural, and community leaders to adopt a culture of positivity as Kerala is plunging into an abyss of negativity in all aspects.

He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of Siemens Signia hearing aids, provided free of cost to 127 children with hearing impairment at Karuna Speech and Hearing High School on Thursday.

This initiative, a project of Calicut Diocese Social Service Society (CDSSS) Jeevana, and Shanthi Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, was implemented in collaboration with the Bengaluru-based Association of People with Disability (APD). Hearing aids worth Rs 48.26 lakh were given to children from families in the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating communal atmosphere in Kerala, Mr Pillai said that the State should make a concerted effort to uphold India’s guiding ethos of ‘Sarva dharma sama bhava’, translated as all religions leads to the same destination. Only a human-centric approach could revive the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ promoting the idea of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’, the Governor added.

Calicut Diocese Bishop Varghese Chakkalakal presided over the function. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip was the chief guest on the occasion.

Fr. V.C. Alfred, Director, CDSSS Jeevana; Ann Mathew, audiologist from APD; Fr. Sudeep, Resident Manager of Deepika; M.P. Suryadas, News Editor, Mathrubhumi Attakoya Pallikandi, general secretary, Indo- Arab Confederation Council, and Sr. Jemma, Chief Correspondent of Karuna Speech and Hearing School spoke.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / children / high schools

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.