GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Admissions open for courses offered by IGNOU

Published - May 30, 2024 12:40 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions to various academic programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning Mode and online mode.

IGNOU regional centre at Vadakara caters for the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasargod, Wayanad, Kannur and the Union Territory of Mahe. Applicants can visit the online admission portal and submit applications for various academic programmes under the regional centre (code number 83).

The IGNOU website is www.ignou.ac.in. The regional centre can be contacted at 0496- 2525281 or rcvatakara@ignou.ac.in. The last date to submit application forms online is June 30.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / university / admission/enrollment

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.