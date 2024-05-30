Admissions open for courses offered by IGNOU

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced admissions to various academic programmes offered through Open and Distance Learning Mode and online mode.

IGNOU regional centre at Vadakara caters for the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kasargod, Wayanad, Kannur and the Union Territory of Mahe. Applicants can visit the online admission portal and submit applications for various academic programmes under the regional centre (code number 83).

The IGNOU website is www.ignou.ac.in. The regional centre can be contacted at 0496- 2525281 or rcvatakara@ignou.ac.in. The last date to submit application forms online is June 30.