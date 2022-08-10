Admissions for B.Ed courses begin in CUTECs

August 10, 2022 21:42 IST

Calicut varsity issues notification on Wednesday

The University of Calicut on Wednesday issued a notification for admissions to B.Ed courses in its 11 Calicut University Teacher Education Centres (CUTEC), spread across five districts, for the 2022-23 academic year.

Though the university had issued admission notification for B.Ed courses in other affiliated colleges and centres on August 5, CUTECs were spared as they are yet to regain approval of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). This apparently led to criticism from certain quarters. Now, those who have already registered can revise the registration by including the CUTECs as another option. August 19 is the last date to revise the application.

The recognition for these self-financing centres had been cancelled since October 2021. The authorities had earlier visited the NCTE officials in New Delhi and were exploring legal options to regain the approval. The university is now learnt to have got legal opinion for going ahead with the notification for CUTECs as well. Standing counsel for the university has reportedly promised the authorities to get a favourable decision from the Kerala High Court.

Meanwhile, P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, said he would raise the issue at the Syndicate meeting scheduled for Thursday. He claimed that there had been no favourable response from the court and the issues concerning the centres had not been resolved as yet.