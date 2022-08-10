Kozhikode

Admissions for B.Ed courses begin in CUTECs

Special Correspondent Kozhikode August 10, 2022 21:42 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 21:42 IST

The University of Calicut on Wednesday issued a notification for admissions to B.Ed courses in its 11 Calicut University Teacher Education Centres (CUTEC), spread across five districts, for the 2022-23 academic year.

Though the university had issued admission notification for B.Ed courses in other affiliated colleges and centres on August 5, CUTECs were spared as they are yet to regain approval of the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). This apparently led to criticism from certain quarters. Now, those who have already registered can revise the registration by including the CUTECs as another option. August 19 is the last date to revise the application.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The recognition for these self-financing centres had been cancelled since October 2021. The authorities had earlier visited the NCTE officials in New Delhi and were exploring legal options to regain the approval. The university is now learnt to have got legal opinion for going ahead with the notification for CUTECs as well. Standing counsel for the university has reportedly promised the authorities to get a favourable decision from the Kerala High Court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, P. Rasheed Ahammed, Syndicate member, said he would raise the issue at the Syndicate meeting scheduled for Thursday. He claimed that there had been no favourable response from the court and the issues concerning the centres had not been resolved as yet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
higher education
Read more...