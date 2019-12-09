Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta begins

The 10th edition of the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta got under way at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, on Monday.

Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Commandant, INA, inaugurated the event at an impressive ceremony on the Ettikulam Beach, said an INA press statement.

The Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta 2019 will see participation from 25 foreign teams – Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Oman, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, U.K., USA, Vietnam, China, Poland, France, UAE, Singapore, Indonesia, Israel, Myanmar, Portugal and Nigeria – and two teams from India – INA Ezhimala,and National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla.

The regatta is conducted in Laser Radial Sailing boats with races scheduled over the next four days commencing Tuesday at Ettikulam Bay.

The races are divided into Initial Series and Final Series. All teams will initially sail in six races whilst formed up in two groups with one boat of each country placed in each group. On completion of initial series, the top half of each group will form the gold fleet and sail four races in the final series. All races in the initial and final series will count for the overall series positions.

The ‘Admiral’s Cup’ and the ‘Runners Up Cup’ will be awarded to the top two teams in the championship on the basis of the combined performance of both boats.

In addition, individual medals will also be awarded in the men’s and women’s category.

The 2018 edition of Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta was won by Italy. The event has become very popular since its inception in 2010.