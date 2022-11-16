Administrative sanction given for dredging at Beypore Port

November 16, 2022 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The State government has given administrative sanction for executing a ₹11.8-crore dredging project at Beypore port. The fund will be mainly used to deepen a two-kilometre long area between the Beypore estuary and the old wharf.

Excess deposit of silt had been interrupting the safe anchoring of larger commercial liners near the port. According to officials, the completion of the proposed dredging work would address the issue to a great extent. They said the dredging would be done in the identified area with a width of 100 metres.

“Now, the depth of the area is below three metres and larger passenger and commercial vessels are unable to anchor at the port safely,” said an engineer associated with the development work. He said the proposal was to deepen it to five metres for safe movement of vessels.

Administrative sanction was accorded to the project based on a marine hydrographic survey. The expenses would be met from a port development fund of ₹15 crore.

According to sources, proposals earlier submitted to the Central government seeking funds for the construction of additional wharfs in the area were still in cold storage. They said the State support alone would never be able to meet the cost of such big undertakings.

“A recent meeting chaired by Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas had discussed the development priorities for immediate consideration. The dredging project was approved as a result of the meeting,” said a Port department officer.

