ADGP confirms source of petrol purchase by suspect in train arson case

April 08, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M.R. Ajithkumar who heads the special investigation team probing the Kozhikode train arson case on Saturday said the petrol used for the attack on passengers on the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express on April 2 was purchased by the suspect from Shoranur.

Mr. Ajithkumar came out with details of the fresh findings in the wake of reports that the suspect was caught on CCTV cameras from the petrol bunk while making the purchase. He said interrogation of the suspect was progressing, and that he would be taken to the crime scene soon for gathering further evidence.

It was on Friday that a team of police officers reportedly accessed the crucial CCTV footage that reportedly showed Shahrukh Saifi purchasing petrol in plastic bottles. The staff at the petrol bunk too had reportedly identified him in the visuals that will be a vital piece of evidence for the investigation team. However, Mr. Ajithkumar declined to reveal more about the findings to the media.

“We are still in the process of interrogating him [suspect]. Not much details are available at the moment,” said Mr. Ajithkumar.