Address the evil of drug addiction: Sudheeran

Senior Congress leader V.M. Sudheeran has urged spiritual leaders and scholars to address the issue of addiction to liquor and drugs against the backdrop of children of a family from Thiruvananthapuram eating mud to satisfy their hunger.

“It has been reported that the father of those kids is addicted to liquor. He used to rarely give any money to his wife and children. Even if he gave something, that fellow used to snatch it away later to buy liquor,” he said on Wednesday.

The former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president was here to present an award instituted by the C.H. Vichar Vedi in memory of the late Union Minister E. Ahamed to K. Alikkutty Musliyar, general secretary, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, and T.P. Abdullakkoya Madani, president, Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen.

“The government is implementing many social welfare measures. It should also address the problem of families being pushed to poverty because of addiction to liquor and drugs,” he said.

The Congress leader recalled that C.H. Mohammed Koya, the former Chief Minister, was a politician adept at forging ties with like-minded political parties.

Delivering a lecture in memory of Ahamed, M.M. Hassan, former interim KPCC president, said the late Indian Union Muslim League leader was seen as India’s voice on international platforms.