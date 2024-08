A district-level adalat for addressing complaints related to the Local Self-Government department will be held at Kandamkulam Jubilee Hall in Kozhikode on September 6. Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh will attend the adalat. On September 7, a separate adalat will be conducted to resolve complaints from within Kozhikode Corporation limits. An organising committee has been formed to manage the adalats.

