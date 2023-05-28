Adalat for Kozhikode South on June 10

May 28, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The public convention and ward-level adalat for Kozhikode South constituency, where Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will listen to public grievances, will be held on June 10, 17, and 18 at KCMA UP School Kachilatt, GVHSS, Azhchavattom, and GVHSS, Payyanakkal respectively. The grievances to be considered include land disputes, border disputes, unauthorised constructions, encroachments, certificates, licenses, wetland protection, pensions, welfare funds, compensations, pollution, waste management, stray dogs, dangerous trees, protection of elderly, street lights, building rules, drinking water sources, ration cards, scholarships and rehabilitation. The applications shall be submitted either through ward councillors or at the MLA’s office directly or through the mail ID mlakkdsouth@gmail.com before May 30, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.